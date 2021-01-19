Hurricane disaster help approved
On Jan 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a major disaster declaration due to damage in Louisiana from Hurricane Zeta was approved by President Donald Trump.
Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes were approved for Public Assistance Category B, which includes emergency protective measures; assistance for emergency work; and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, including direct Federal assistance.
All areas in Louisiana are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.
Free virtual faith-based opioid epidemic forum
Capital Area Human Services is sponsoring a free virtual forum, “Hope & Healing in Response to the Opioid Crisis,” to share information and resources created for faith-based leaders to help them respond to the opioid epidemic and meet the needs of their congregations.
The forum is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 9. The virtual Zoom event is free and open to faith-based groups and congregations, individuals providing supportive outreach in the community, and anyone with an interest in this topic. A new faith-based toolkit of resources will be released at the event. Hard copies of the toolkit will be distributed to registered participants.
Preregister at FaithBasedOpioidPrevention.eventbrite.com. For questions about the event or if assistance is needed to register, contact Dawn Collins at (225) 312-3238 or Dawn.Collins3@la.gov.
Vaccinations available
Southeast Community Health Systems and Mount Pleasant Church will hold a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at 22911 Reames Road, Zachary. ID for age and proof of employment in these categories is required. A mask must be worn.
Individuals must meet the criteria for the current priority group which includes ages 70 and older; ambulatory and outpatient health care personnel; schools of allied health students, resident and staff; home health providers and recipients; or dental providers and staff.
Call the Rev. Perry Jones at (225)268-2766 or Debra Stampley at (225) 306-2048. Vaccines will be first come first served.
Light up Baker
Residents of Baker can help get streetlights working. Place some brightly colored tape on the streetlight in an "X" or wrapped around the pole at eye level. Then contact streetlights@cityofbakerla.com or call (225) 778.0300 and provide the street name and location of the light, using your address as a reference if you wish, so that the repair can be facilitated.