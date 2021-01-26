Jambalaya benefit set
A jambalaya sale is set for 11 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Zachary City Hall parking lot to benefit ETX50 Softball. Meals are $10 a plate. Some of the proceeds will also benefit a local charity and the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation. For orders of 10 or more, contact David McDavid at (225) 241-5423to set up delivery.
The ETX50’s Senior Softball Team is a group of men who enjoy slow-pitch softball and use it as a tool to stay active and carry the message of longevity and friendship across Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma
Kids spring ball registration
Registration for Spring T-ball/Baseball is open until Feb. 5. Registration in online only at securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/. Age groups are 4-5-year-old T-ball, 6-year-old coaches pitch, 7-8-year-old coaches pitch, 9-10-year-old kid pitch, and 11-12 kid pitch. Visit www.usssa.com/baseball/ageCalculator to check age cutoffs. The registration fee is $70. If you would like to coach a team or have questions, email brandie.triche@cityofzachary.org.
Vaccinations event postponed
The Southeast Community Health Systems and Mount Pleasant Church Moderna COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru at 22911 Reames Road, Zachary, has been rescheduled to Jan. 28 because of anticipated bad weather. Call the Rev. Perry Jones at (225)268-2766 or Debra Stampley at (225) 306-2048. Vaccines will be first come first served.
Free virtual faith-based opioid epidemic forum
Capital Area Human Services is sponsoring a free virtual forum, “Hope & Healing in Response to the Opioid Crisis,” to share information and resources created for faith-based leaders to help them respond to the opioid epidemic and meet the needs of their congregations.
The forum is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 9. The virtual Zoom event is free and open to faith-based groups and congregations, individuals providing supportive outreach in the community, and anyone with an interest in this topic. A new faith-based toolkit of resources will be released at the event. Hard copies of the toolkit will be distributed to registered participants.
Preregister at FaithBasedOpioidPrevention.eventbrite.com. For questions about the event or if assistance is needed to register, contact Dawn Collins at (225) 312-3238 or Dawn.Collins3@la.gov.
Business pointers for taxes
On Feb. 10 at 10:30 am, the Baker Chamber of Commerce will host another webinar as part of their series and welcomes all who want to register for the event. This month's topic is "Business Pointers for 2020 Taxes."
Guest speaker Mary Sue Stages, CPA and director of the finance department of the City of Baker, will share information about taxes.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y63dapya.