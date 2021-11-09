Zachary fall sports have been outstanding from top to bottom and young to old. Starting in middle school cross-country, the Copper Mill boys finished second at the East Baton Rouge Parish Middle School Championship meet at Highland Road Community Park on Oct. 30 with Jude Winborn finishing in fourth place in the 11 and 12 junior division. The Northwestern girls finished second overall in the senior division with Lauren Bradford finishing second overall. The Northwestern boys also finished second overall in the senior division with Jesse Ellis finishing seventh overall.
Earlier in the morning, Caleb Ackman was first overall and the Broncos boys team finished third in the CCSL Championship and Metro Cross Country event. The boys team posted 23 personal records on the day. The cross-country teams will compete at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Championship on Nov. 16 at Northwestern University in Natchitoches.
The Zachary High volleyball team finished the regular season 14-13 and earned the No. 30 seed in the Division I playoffs. Their season ended in the first round of the playoffs when they fell to No. 3 seed Mount Carmel (26-10) on Nov. 3.
Oct. 30 was a busy day as the Zachary High boys swim team finished ninth overall at the CCSL Championship at Crawfish Aquatics. Tristan Vessel was the top finisher for the boys with an eighth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley. The girls finished eighth overall with seventh place finishes by the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Evelyn Deroche, Maddy Snyder, Sydney King and Olivia White and the 200-medley relay team of Deroche, Wheat, Snyder and Evelyn Godbold. The swimmers will be competing in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association championships Nov. 17-21 in Sulphur.
On Nov. 3, the Northwestern Middle School football team won the district championship with a 20-0 victory over West Feliciana at Bronco stadium. First-year coach Jimbo finished the season with a 7-1-1 record. The tie was in a game against Plaquemine, who elected to accept a tie and did not want to go into overtime against the Braves.
To add to the successes, on Nov. 4, the Zachary High football team completed an undefeated regular season for the first time under coach David Brewerton with a 48-14 victory over Walker on senior night. The 2021 Broncos match the undefeated teams in 1983 coached by Marvin Holland and the 2005 team with Bob Howell leading. The Broncos will enter the 5A playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
The Philadelphia Eagles finally started giving the ball to Boston Scott. He responded with 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a 44-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 31 to end a two-game losing streak.