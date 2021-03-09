The Gamma Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met for tea Feb. 23 at the home of Brenda Fisher. Dana Vicellio was co-hostess.
The group served foods from an English tea around a decorated table. Chapter President Ginger Parker discussed the business of the organization and reminded the group of two chapter projects. Special guest Kathy Welch, state recording secretary of Louisiana DKG, attended.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Members of Gamma Gamma Chapter are from the Zachary area.