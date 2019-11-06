Fall temperatures arrived in time for Friday's eighth annual Fall Art Crawl. People walked the streets of downtown Zachary filled music and art for sale.
Fall temperatures and sights for annual Art Crawl in Zachary
- Staff report
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
