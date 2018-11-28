The Taste of Zachary Festival entered its second year Nov. 17 as The Americana Development initiated another campaign to engage the community and raise funds for the Americana YMCA.
Americana public relations and design lead Becky Walker coordinated the event that drew hundreds and gave a showcase for local vendors.
Taste of Zachary festivities, hosted by the Americana Development, were presented by the YMCA and sponsored by Americana Development and Level Homes and Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. Food vendors included Bistro Byronz, Walk-on's, Papi's Fajita Factory, Great American Cookies, Sammy's Grill, The Francis, Cafe Phoenica, Subway and LaMange.
The lawn between the Pointe at Americana and the YMCA was the venue for the event that featured music by David St. Romain and a friendly dodge ball tournament hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Executive Director Taylor Watts said the team of Will Peay, Aaron Durand, Fabian Herrera, Brennan Butler and Bond Babin won the tournament.
Laura O’Brien, the YMCA’s newly-named operations director, said all proceeds will benefit the Americana YMCA scholarship program. While gym memberships cover much of the operating costs, campaigns and fundraising drives are still needed to cover expenses some membership populations might not be able to afford, O’Brien said.
The Americana YMCA offers a wide range of services to all ages including fitness programs, socialization, youth sports and summer camps. “I envision it as a place for people to come get well and there are many ways to get well,” O’Brien said.
Americana developer Ryan Engquist, Walker and Walk-on’s Seth Dupree are all board members at the Americana YMCA.
The Americana YMCA is a nonprofit organization that is a part of nine facilities that make up the YMCA of the Capital Area.