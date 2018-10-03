Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, Italian cut beans, fruit choices, garlic toast

Friday

Breakfast: Honey bun, sauage link/patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, carrot coins, lima beans, fruit choices

Monday-Tuesday

No School — Fall Break

Wednesday

Breakfast: Mini french toast, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, hashbrown tots/fries, peas and carrots, fruit choices

Oct. 11

Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll 

High School

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash browns, cereal, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, loaded mashed potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll, milk

Friday

Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk

Monday-Tuesday

No School — Fall Break

Wednesday

Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, lima beans, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk 

Oct. 11

Breakfast: Pancake pup, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch:Grilled cheese, hashbrown tots, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, milk

