Zachary High Seniors Kyricia Tennessee, Donalon Grimes, Nya Ferguson, Emani Ferguson, Kavan Monte, Karina Mulkey and Erin Dorsey wait to be introduced to sing the nation's anthem before the commencement ceremony on May 16.
Zachary High's Caleb Jackson, Rodney Dorsey, Cade Giddens, Brennan Glynn, Jalen Norwood, Sebastian Graves, Summer Tucker and Chance Jackson arrive at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at LSU for their commencement ceremony on May 16.
Zachary High Seniors Kyricia Tennessee, Donalon Grimes, Nya Ferguson, Emani Ferguson, Kavan Monte, Karina Mulkey and Erin Dorsey wait to be introduced to sing the nation's anthem before the commencement ceremony on May 16.
Zachary High's Caleb Jackson, Rodney Dorsey, Cade Giddens, Brennan Glynn, Jalen Norwood, Sebastian Graves, Summer Tucker and Chance Jackson arrive at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at LSU for their commencement ceremony on May 16.