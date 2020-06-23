Former Zachary City Councilman Brandon Noel plans to announce his candidacy for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council District 1 seat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Magnolia Fields Event Center, on the corner of Lee and Virginia streets in the Zachary Historic District.
The election is Nov. 3.
Noel, a Republican Party who is 37, first entered the public service arena in 2010, where he was elected to the Zachary City Council, assuming office Jan. 10, 2011. He was reelected unopposed both in 2014 and again in 2018 representing Council District 2. During his tenure as Zachary City Council member, he served two terms as mayor pro tempore.
Noel is a graduate of LSU with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is active in the community, having served both as president and board member of the Zachary Rotary Club. He has also served as a member of the Zachary Economic Development Board, ambassador for the Zachary Chamber of Commerce and board member of the Americana Branch YMCA. He is employed as an assistant vice president of commercial lending and business development at Landmark Bank and is a licensed real estate agent.
He is married to Megan Noel, assistant principal at Zachary Elementary School. They have two children, Grace and Evan, and are active members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where Noel volunteers by teaching religious education.