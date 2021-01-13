Uneasy about building more houses along a busy, dilapidated thoroughfare but hamstrung by the city development code, the Zachary City Council on Tuesday reluctantly signed off on plans for a new subdivision along Rollins Road.
After tabling the matter at its meeting Dec. 22, the council approved what’s known as a preliminary plat for Zachary Farms when it convened Tuesday. The plat calls for about 235 lots on 106 acres near Rollins Place.
At both meetings, council members expressed concerns about adding more houses to the area, which would put more vehicles on Rollins Road — a two-lane road that is in poor condition and already busy with traffic from other subdivisions and schools in the area.
It’s slated for repairs funded by the parish-wide MoveBR tax, but that work could be years away. In the meantime, some modest improvements, such as repainting striping on the road, are in the works.
There also was some confusion as to whether the subdivision plans met green space and lot size requirements laid out in the development code. But after staffers with the city’s planning firm assured the council that the plans comply with the code, the council members realized they couldn’t do much to keep the project from moving forward.
Councilmen Lael Montgomery, Hunter Landry, Francis Nezianya and John LeBlanc voted to approve the plat. Councilwoman Laura O’Brien voted against it.
When it came time to vote, each of the council members made a point of explaining his or her decision.
“I know that legally we can’t really stop this,” said Montgomery, who made the motion to approve the plans, which was seconded by Landry. “I know in my gut, though, that this is not a good idea.”
Nezianya said he’s uncomfortable with the project.
“I don’t think it’s safe for the residents that live on Rollins Road,” he said. “I don’t think the street is adequate enough to carry this load.”
LeBlanc agreed and added that he’s worried the road will get worse before it gets better — meaning it will continue to deteriorate even as homes are completed in Zachary Farms and other developments coming up in the area.
O’Brien voted no, saying she feared an approval could signal that the council is OK with continuing to build along Rollins Road despite it being in poor shape and needing upgrades.
“If we keep saying yes to this stuff, Rollins will never get done now because we’re saying it’s OK,” she said.
Mayor David Amrhein pointed out to the council members that if they don’t like the current development code, then they are the ones who have the power to change it to be stricter. Developers and the projects they propose can’t be held to council members’ standards if those preferences aren’t codified in the rules, Amrhein said.
He suggested the council members get together for a workshop to brainstorm possible changes.