Lady Broncos volleyball 2019 prospectus — 'Earned, not given'
When Lady Broncos head volleyball coach Cheri Perry speaks about the 2019 season the vision is for the team to have prosperity as a reward for the hard work that everyone associated with the program has put in since the end of the 2018 volleyball season.
“Since the end of our 2018 season, our girls have prospered in both the weight room and the gym, getting stronger and better then the day before,” Perry said.
This has included a commitment from the players and parents to continue playing after the season between November and May. Coach Perry was impressed with the commitment of the parents in the season. “Although they knew the sacrifice it would be to travel to and from practices, tournaments, working around their own schedules, schedules of other siblings and/or sports, they wanted to do what they needed to do for our girls to succeed.”
Perry also thanked David Conachen and Shirley Depew who took the time to coach the girls during the off season with Legendz Volleyball.
“From what the girls have been doing this off season and what we have seen this summer, we are excited for this upcoming season and the things we will accomplish,” Perry said.
The district race has changed with McKinley moving to another district, the addition of Denham Springs and the ever-looming presence of St. Joseph's Academy. “We have one of the toughest districts in our division, and every year each team gets stronger then the year before,” Perry said.
This year’s team will be led by senior Machaela Neal. Of Neal, Perry notes that “what she brings to the table is a true definition of a leader. She not only talks the talk but walks the walk.” As a leader she has shown attributes that Perry and assistant aoach Janie Tidwell value tremendously. “No one will ever out work her in the weight room, in the gym and most importantly in the classroom, which is what makes her a great role model for our underclassmen,” Perry added.
The team motto for 2019 is "Earned, Not Given." Perry said, “Machaela has earned respect from us as coaches and her teammates as their captain. Expect this year for Machaela to be one to remember.”
An opportunity for Zachary sports fans to have some fun and see the 2019 Lady Broncos will take place at the “It’s All about the Z” event on Aug. 24. This will be the second year the Lady Broncos will be competing against an alumni team. The event will feature four matches. The alumni will play the Lady Broncos varsity at 10 a.m. followed by the Zachary Police Department versus Zachary Fire Department at 11 a.m., the Zachary Fire Department will then compete against members of the ZHS faculty at noon with the ZHS faculty taking on the Zachary Police Department to finish off the day at 1 p.m.
Perry is excited about the upcoming season as she notes, “Although we only have one sensational senior and a young team, we have prospered as individuals and most importantly as a team. 2019 is going to be a good year.”
The girls took a break from their training on Aug. 2 to travel to Shreveport to watch USA Volleyball compete against Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in round-robin play with the winner earning a berth into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Team USA is currently ranked third in the world.