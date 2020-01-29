During the 2018-2019 soccer season, the Zachary boys finished 5-11-4 and barely missed the LHSAA Division I playoffs. The 2019-2020 Broncos sport a roster with nine experienced seniors and a promising group of juniors and underclassmen.
With their win Jan. 24 over the Central Wildcats, the Broncos have put together a streak of 13 straight games where they have not lost, with two ties during the run. At the time of writing, head coach Adam Fevella and assistant coach Chris Guedry’s Broncos have a 15-6-2 record, a 19 power ranking and a chip on their shoulder that demands respect.
On Jan. 21, the boys tied Catholic High, currently the 7 seed in Division 1, at Catholic High. Jan. 24 the Broncos took on Central at Bronco stadium. The game had added significance as it was senior night for the Broncos, and the Wildcats hold a higher seed (14 in Division 1) and an overall record of 8-3-2. The Broncos would make it loss number four for the Wildcats.
On a chilly night, the home fans warmed up to a tremendous effort that saw the Broncos win 3-0 to send off seniors Colin Albarez, Javon Bethley, Elan Blitch, John Borg, Tanner Hall, Bryce Harrell, Jacob Montalbano, Zachary Nalepa and Blake Von Kanel in style.
“This win was huge, keeps up the momentum, and puts us in contention for a district title with a win at Denham Springs next Friday,” Fevella said.
Central started on the offensive, but Bronco goalkeeper Sean Constantine denied the Wildcats on a stop with 30 minutes left in the first half. The Broncos would then take the offensive with multiple shots on target but no goals until Tanner Hall broke the stalemate with a goal on a penalty kick with 15:45 left in the first.
Constantine would make another huge stop a minute after Hall’s goal when Central again went on the offensive. Hall almost scored again with 2 minutes left in the half on a corner-kick header but was denied by a great save by the Central goalkeeper.
The second half would see the Wildcats increase the pressure with multiple shots on target in the first 15 minutes of the second half. The Broncos would spend a large portion of the next 5 minutes pressuring the Wildcats in the Central end of the field.
Sophomore Chandler Hastings’s would score the Broncos second goal with 17:52 in the second half on an assist from junior Addison Gee. The Broncos offense came on strong against the Wildcard defense for the rest of the game. The Broncos third score would be with 3:40 left in the game on a header by ninth-grader Keaton Meese.
About the upcoming Friday game against Denham Springs, Fevella said, “They have beat some good teams by wide margins. This game is going to be big for these boys.”
Despite the challenge, Fevella said he has confidence in his team. “This is my first class from four years ago and things are starting to click,” Fevella said.
The Broncos will be home against Rummel on Feb. 4 for one more varsity regular season game.