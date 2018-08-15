Lane Regional Medical Center announced Samantha Bland-Naquin, M.D., OB/GYN, has recently joined physicians Keith Elbourne, Joshua Best and Nikki Gautreaux at Lane OB/GYN, formerly Bayou Regional Women’s Clinic, in Zachary.
Originally from Houma, Bland received her undergraduate degree and graduated magna cum laude from LSU. She earned her medical degree at LSU Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at LSU Health Sciences Center in Baton Rouge. She is board eligible in obstetrics and gynecology.
She is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Medical Association and Louisiana State Medical Society.
Bland specializes in women’s overall health, from childbirth through menopause. “I am excited to be part of this close-knit community. Having the same expertise and technology as the larger hospitals but not having to drive into Baton Rouge is a great convenience for patients,” she said. “There is just no better job than helping a woman to become a mother and keeping women of all ages healthy.”
Bland and her husband, Al, live in Zachary with their 10-month-old-daughter, Audrey. She has been a team participant of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life since 2004.