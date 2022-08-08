Derrick Gibson Jr. is a recent graduate, but he attended the Zachary MLK Committee Back-to-School Bash to receive a scholarship representative of an investment in the continued dream of college and a promising career.
The Zachary MLK Committee first became known for the yearly vigil honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The group’s efforts grew, and eventually they were able to fund scholarships for local high school graduates and organize an annual school supplies giveaway.
The MLK Committee is led by chair Johnnie Evans, and she co-chairs the back-to-school event with Tina Clark.
The dream of the slain civil rights leader was deeply rooted in the prosperity and well-being of the country’s children. Gibson, one of several 2022 scholarship recipients, is full of both dream and drive as he prepares to start college. “I'm going to be attending Southern University as an incoming freshman majoring in animal science,” he said. “My future goal is to become an entrepreneur to give back to the young people in the community and to bring livestock and farming back down to the kids to start being involved in and after that, I want to start my own landscaping service.”
Gibson’s high school days included involvement in band and ROTC, but he found a special connection with agriculture and the National FFA Organization group. In addition to strong family and church support, he credits a lot of his success and direction to Melissa Brumbaugh, his FFA sponsor. “She really taught me how to do a lot of things with agriculture,” he said. “I love animals, and she always just pushed me to go even further with it.”
Gibson’s dream was cultivated by his parents and grandparents on hand to see the dream take flight and let go as this young man takes the wheel of his destiny. “It’s definitely a challenge but we are here,” his mother, Christine Gibson, said. “Derrick is a great kid, he's very independent, and he's a goal-chaser. It’s a lot easier to let go because I know his beliefs and he's going to accomplish what he sets out to do.”
Derrick Gibson Sr. is encouraged and pleased to see his son’s dreams being important to others. “It means a lot to see us as Black males striving to do things within the community and to give back to the community,” he said. “Other young Black males can see the things that other fathers will do to enhance the families and bring them closer.”
Gibson's father is a proud dad, but he can see the future path of his son helping to bolster families by enabling them to grow their own food and sell the animals or produce that has been grown. “It's a broad subject, but it's an even broader love for the field, because it's so many things that they can do for the community,” he said. “Those things make me proud and make me smile to see that he's doing the right thing.”
The MLK Committee gains support and some of the funds for scholarships from the Zachary Community Revival. The Rev. Benjamin Groover, a local pastor, said the revival has probably been going on for about 40 years and is organized by four Zachary-area churches.
“Last year I brought the subject up to the pastors to maybe form a scholarship,” he said. “We realized that the Martin Luther King Committee was already doing scholarships, so we thought we could just partner with them to use the funds that we collect for the revival to partner with the Martin Luther King Scholarship Fund to increase the scholarship and help more kids in the community.”
The revival’s scholarships are given in honor of area ministers, Revs. Lin Alexander, Morris Jackson, Darrin Taylor Jr. and Benjamin White.
COVID-19 protocols called for format adjustment just a year earlier. The 2021 drive was held with safety and health adjustments in place. The drive-thru format, held outside on the campus of Zachary High School, included COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and health counseling and information.
Organizers rely on donors and sponsors to give time, money and the supplies needed to distribute more than 800 prepared supply packets, backpacks for kindergartners and other school supplies.