Hazardous waste collection
The fall Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is a chance to safely dispose of things like used car oil and oil filters, bug sprays, batteries and more. Visit https://bit.ly/2V5BsuK for a full list of accepted materials. Drop off materials at the LSU Touchdown Village parking lot at 4000 S. Quad Drive, Baton Rouge.
Christmas collections
- Miracle Place Church is collecting items for its annual toy drive. During November, the church will take donations at the church lobby, 2080 Main St., Baker, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Contact Treasure Henderson at (225) 247-3532 for information.
- Stuff a stocking with Christmas goodies and new unopened toiletries and drop it off at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 30.
- The Zachary Police Association Local 838 and the Zachary Police Department are working with Toys for Tots to ensure No Tot is Left Behind. Toys for children of all ages are being accepted at the Police Department, 4510 Main St., Zachary.
Used shoes sought by Kiwanis
The Zachary Kiwanis Club is collecting gently used shoes for its annual drive benefiting people in developing countries. Shoes can be dropped off at the Zachary fire station, 4525 Main St., through Nov. 29.
For information, call Al Phillips at (225) 654-0012, write to zacharykiwanis@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/zacharykiwanis.
Slaughter Christmas festival announced
The Slaughter Christmas Festival is Dec. 7. Shopping starts at 10 a.m. at the Town Walk. The parade is at 3 p.m. To sign up for the parade, contact Kelly Davis at (225) 329-6633 or kellydavis.svfd@gmail.com. To have a booth, contact Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Mona at (225) 978-5313. No fee is required for booths; Toy donations are requested.