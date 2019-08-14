Baker candidates forum
The Baker-Zachary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and The Baker Main Street Pilot Club will sponsor a candidates forum for candidates running in districts that include the City of Baker.
This event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 29, at the Ruffins Showroom, 14502 Plank Road, Baker. Each candidate will have two minutes to explain why they are seeking their particular office. The audience will meet with the candidates after all have spoken.
Family and Friends Day
Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A, Zachary, invites everyone to a Family and Friends Day at 2 p.m., Aug. 25. The Rev. Nathaniel Selders is guest speaker.
Fall baseball
Registration is open for fall baseball in Zachary. Deadline to sign up is Aug. 25. Ages 6-8 is coaches pitch; 9-10 and 11-12 is kid pitch baseball. Visit securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation to register.
Donate books
The Zachary Charity League and Zachary Area Reading Council are hosting a book drive, collecting books through Sept. 1. Drop-off locations are Bank of Zachary on Main Street, Complete Automotive, Rollins Place Elementary and Carri Godbold Keller Williams on Old Scenic Highway.
Candidate announcement deadline set
The Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming general election. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Art Crawl coming
Each fall, the Regional Arts Council of Zachary hosts its annual Fall Art Crawl. RACZ is seeking event sponsors. Sponsorships start at $250, with the Exclusive Title Sponsor at $5,000. Visual artists can apply to participate by completing the artist application. Jewelry artists will be in the historic village while other artists will be placed at various businesses along the route. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Visit raczonline.org for information.
Save the date
Oct. 17: Public meetings about Baker Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan
Sept. 15: Community of Baker third Photographers Exhibit
Sept. 20: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation annual Golf Tournament
Sept. 21: Cullen Wade and the Waters
Sept. 28: 13th annual Fall Bazaar for The Little School
Dec. 3: Metro 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck Gathering
Dec. 7: Zachary Christmas Parade