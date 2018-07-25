Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus is holding auditions Aug. 1-12 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
Auditions are by appointment, which can be made by calling David Shaler, chorusmaster, at (225) 924-6269, ext. 233, or at dashaler@gmail.com.
The audition consists of singing a prepared piece, sight-reading and matching pitches played on the piano. Highlights of the season include singing Carmina Burana with the Acadiana Symphony in Lafayette, a holiday concert, and Durufle’s Requiem with the Baton Rouge Symphony.
Rehearsals are on Monday nights at the LSU School of Music. For more information about the chorus, the season and the audition process, go to www.brso.org/chorus.