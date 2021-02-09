LSU Museum holding Free First Sunday
If you would like to see the exhibit featuring the work of Letitia Huckaby, featured in the paper recently, the LSU Museum of Art will hold its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 7. Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road closes March 14.
Health is Wealth event planned
Health is Wealth event will offer COVID-19 testing, cardiac screenings and blood pressure checks in a drive-thru format from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 21, at New Covenant Christian Center, 6515 E. Myrtle Ave., Baker. Wear a mask and stay in the vehicle during the tests. Staff will be available to guide cars. No insurance card is required but bring ID.
Help the dogs by walking
Download the ResQWalk app onto your phone to help the Must Luv Dogs group, which rescues dogs in East Feliciana and Zachary. Each time you walk, open the app and press “start.” It runs in the background so you can check emails, text and use your phone. Once the walk is over, press “finish.” The app tracks your miles and adds them to the group's monthly total, allowing it to share in the designated donations of the month. It's a way to contribute to the mission of Must Luv Dogs.
Baker City Court issues amnesty on bench warrants
The City Court of Baker and Baker City Court Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshal Carl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period for February to any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued prior to Feb. 1.
The bench warrant will be recalled without first paying the normal bench warrant "recall fee." The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to come in to pay any outstanding fees.
This amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees: defendants will have time to pay any outstanding fees.
The clerk's office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. to assist defendants in recalling their bench warrant(s).
Please call Baker City Court at (225) 778-1866 or the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding warrant in Baker City Court.
Business pointers for taxes
On Feb. 10 at 10:30 am, the Baker Chamber of Commerce will host another webinar as part of their series and welcomes all who want to register for the event. This month's topic is "Business Pointers for 2020 Taxes."
Guest speaker Mary Sue Stages, CPA and director of the finance department of the City of Baker, will share information about taxes.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y63dapya.
