On a recent Friday, Jude Charlet helped the Zachary Bronco gridiron warriors secure a return to the state championship. The next day, Charlet moved to the coaching arena and helped four elementary Robot Ninja Warriors defeat Mount Broncoyami during the second Robot Ninja Warriors competition at Zachary High.
Zachary High senior Brailyn King spent her Friday tackling her violin role in a local chamber orchestra but spent all of her Saturday coaching and teaching her elementary team to configure obstacle courses and code instructions to move their robot.
Charlet and King were among 15 Zachary High robotics team members who served as captains for the Robot Ninja Warrior competition, an imitation of the popular "American Ninja Warrior" televised competition. Bronco Robotics coach Lisa Williams used the story of Kevin DeBruin, a competitor in the ninth season of "American Ninja Warriors," for a second year because she felt he would be the perfect motivator for her robotics team and the elementary school students they helped navigate the Robot Ninja Warrior obstacle course. She sought out DeBruin because he competed in the television show and is NASA rocket scientist.
Great response from Zachary elementary students yielded 55 participants and led to two competition sessions. Competing teams worked with one or two high schoolers from Bronco Robotics.
Each team programmed a small robot to complete a holiday-themed obstacle course laid out on the floor of the high school cafeteria. Points were assigned for each stage completed. In addition to the robots, tools included laptops, rulers and computer programs designed to put a chain of simple commands together to complete the course.
Williams, an English teacher, and the Bronco Robotics group are entering the third year of competition with the sponsorship and support from NASA. Williams was joined by chemistry teacher Maree Funk and math teacher Kevin Melancon during the competition.
Charlet, a left guard on the Zachary offensive line, was fresh off the 67-57 victory over Destrehan, but he still had plenty of excitement left in his tank as his four young team members finished the fourth and final course. “We beat Mount Broncoyami,” he said in excitement.
Charlet is in his third year of robotics competition and plans to study biomedical engineering in college. He attributes his preparation and ambitions to the foundation in robotics. “It‘s help me by learning more of the engineering side of operations,” he said. “It’s helped me learn how to design, build and program things.”
King was a lot more subdued than Charlet but coached and nurtured her team to the same victorious defeat of the last obstacle. “What’s half of one?” she hinted as the computations were being put into the laptop that helped drive the robot. “Now we need one move forward.”
King said teaching the students isn't difficult "because so many of them want to learn. They just need a push in the right direction. ... You'd be surprised how much they can rise to the occasion.”
King, a graduating senior, has been on Zachary’s FIRST Robotics team since its start and was a founding member along with Charlet. She said before that, an informal club met once a week to play around with LEGO Mindstorm kits.
"I was attracted to robotics because of my disinterest in sports and my interest in the STEM fields,” she said.
King plans to pursue aerospace engineering when she graduates and credits her robotic team experience with opening those doors of possibilities.
“FIRST Robotics has made my goals seem much more attainable; before, it seemed liked something that I would possibly like to do, and after FRC, it became something I could do,” she said. “FIRST Robotics really helps to put your goals in perspective.”