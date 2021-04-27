The Zachary Community School Board on April 20 presented Student of the Year awards to seven students, one from each school in the district.
The students go through an interview process to receive the awards. This year’s recipients include Breiley King, Zachary Early Learning Center; Curtis Bolton IV, Northwestern Elementary School; Charlton Lloyd, Rollins Place Elementary School; Caleb Thompson, Zachary Elementary School; Robert Bradford, Copper Mill Elementary School; John Bradley, Northwestern Middle School; and Ashley Johnson, Zachary High School.
“You are the cream of the crop,” Superintendent Scott Devillier told the students, who were given trophies to mark the occasion.
Principals spoke to the audience about each student’s accomplishments.
Also on, the board recognized Zachary High’s boys basketball team, which won the 2021 Class 5A state championship in March.
Coach Jonathan McClinton, who was named Class 5A coach of the year, said this marks the first time the school has brought home a state basketball title since 1944.