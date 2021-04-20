The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on April 9-15:
Casey Avants: 33; 9023 W. Vernon Drive, Zachary; theft
Tabitha Blanche: 35; 19826 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary; theft
Erica Cockerham: 32; 10775 Wakefield Drive S., St. Francisville; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Paul Davis: 31; 9587 John Thomas Road, Slaughter; hit-and-run and fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department
Rodrick Early II: 31; 5828 Tioga Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana
Kyomi Fulton: 34; 1019 Little Spring Drive, Utica, Mississippi; theft of a motor vehicle, forgery and issuing worthless checks
Rebekah Hunt: 24; 7962 West Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; domestic abuse battery
Joshua Jones: 22; 5548 Silverleaf Ave., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery
Steven Lowrance: 50; 4708 McHugh Drive, Zachary; forgery and felony theft
Lorita Russel: 45; 4767 Knight Drive, Zachary; disturbing the peace
Trent Sanders: 30; 4521 42nd St., Zachary; possession of Schedule II drugs
Rileisha Woods: 28; 4409 Greenwood Lane, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants