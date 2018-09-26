The second annual Redemptorist High School Legacy Homecoming will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 27, at the Old Bogan Fire Station Museum, 427 Laurel St., Baton Rouge. On-street and paid off-street parking will be available.
Reconnect with classmates and friends and learn about the efforts to keep alive the esprit and legacy of Redemptorist High School, a news release said. The event is sponsored by Redemptorist High School Alumni and Friends Inc., the reconstituted RHS alumni association.
The release said a special announcement will be made at the event and that a family event will be held in the spring.
Visit rhsalumniandfriends.org for details and to RSVP. The event is an adults-only event with casual attire. Finger food and beverages will be served. BYOB is permitted.