The Zachary Rotary Club recently invited young entrepreneurs to speak at its weekly luncheon.
Rotarians believe that engaging young people and connecting them with leaders in the community will enhance their future leadership and professional skills, a news release said.
Khloe and Kelsey Crocket, of Khloe & Kelsey, who sell New Orleans Style Praline Candy, and bakers Gracie Landreneau and Trinity Spence, who operate Two Smart Cookies, are two of the businesses that sell confectionery items weekly at the Zachary Farmers Market.