A bomb threat at the Walmart in Zachary was determined to be unfounded after police searched the premises for more than an hour Tuesday, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid.
McDavid said at about 4 p.m. that nothing had been found after an extensive search. Officials had evacuated and temporarily closed the Walmart as trained dogs, as well as officers, searched the area.
McDavid said the Walmart should reopen soon.
McDavid said his officers, with support from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and LSU Police department, were looking for any validity to the bomb threat.
The Walmart is located at 5801 Main St.
This is a developing story. More details to come.