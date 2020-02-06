A middle school teacher in Zachary accused of sexual abuse of a minor turned herself in to authorities Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for her arrest, said the police chief of Zachary.

Ellerea Silva, 34 and an eighth grade science teacher at Northwestern Middle School, was booked in Parish Prison on counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, oral sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Zachary school teacher on administrative leave amid law enforcement investigation ZACHARY — Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Zachary Police Department are looking into criminal allegati…

According to her arrest warrant from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Silva had sex with a male student, then 15 years old, on multiple occasions last summer at her home in Baton Rouge and while her own child was in the residence.

Silva initiated the relationship by emailing the student from her work email to his student email, but soon shifted to messages through her personal email account where she sent him nude photos and videos, but “intentionally avoided” showing her face, according to the warrant. That culminated in a text message she sent him from her personal cell telling him she wanted to have sex with him, the warrant says.

According to the warrant, the teacher would pick the teenager up in Zachary, without parental consent, and bring him to her house in Baton Rouge. During one visit, the teacher gave the kid an e-cigarette laced with THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the warrant said.

After the student disclosed what happened to authorities, he sent the teacher new text messages to which she responded by urging him not to say anything “due to how his disclosure would affect her career and her family,” according to the warrant.

The investigation began with the Zachary Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office joined in soon after. Silva is accused of committing crimes in both Zachary and Baton Rouge, prompting the participation of both law enforcement agencies. The agencies alse issued separate charges against Silva.

While this case involves only one victim, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said detectives are still investigating and are asking the parents to talk to their children if they may have had contact with Silva and to call his office if they believe their child was victimized.

McDavid said the warrant was signed Wednesday night and that authorities had been working with Silva’s attorney to arrange her surrender.

Silva, a graduate of Southeastern University in Hammond, became a science teacher at the middle school in 2010.

Silva was placed on leave on Jan. 24 from her job at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, but authorities would not say why. McDavid said his office became aware of the matter the same day.

He praised school officials for their cooperation throughout the two-week investigation, saying Zachary Superintendent Scott Devillier acted quickly upon first hearing the accusation. McDavid said gathering evidence has taken time, including issuing search warrants and subpoenas, as well as going through emails and bank statements.

Devillier said Silva remains on leave, but the school district is conducting its own investigation. District policy, he said, requires that teachers communicate with students via district-issued email accounts; communicating through personal email and cell phones violates that policy.

The information vacuum of the past two weeks led to some frustration. Zachary Councilman Lael Montgomery was the most outspoken, critical of both the Zachary police department and school system for their handling of the case.

Devillier said school officials were obliged to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

“There may have been some miscommunication on whether we may have been dragging our feet or sweeping things under the rug,” Devillier said. “That was not the case.”

McDavid is not happy with Montgomery.

“All he had to do is come over and talk to us,” said McDavid, who said he has had good dealings with the councilman in the past.

Montgomery has steadily escalated his criticism. He is now calling for the firing Northwestern Middle School Principal Debbie Brian after she sent him an email Wednesday, an email he promptly shared publicly on Facebook.

Brian wrote Montgomery to complain about another Facebook post of his from earlier in the week. In it, Montgomery accused the Zachary Police Department of hypocrisy for employing “funny little condescending” hashtags when it announces arrests on social media, but not doing the same for the teacher at Northwestern Middle School.

Brian called Montomery’s comments “disgraceful.”

“How sad that a child has possibly lost their innocence at the hands of a teacher we all trusted and your only concern is a webmaster’s hashtag?” Brian wrote. “Shame on you. Your constituents deserve better.”

Montgomery, who represents District 5, which includes the middle school, interpreted the email as an attempt to bully him into silence. He said he has been in touch with the mother of the victim and is well versed in the case.

On Thursday, he upped the ante, taking again to Facebook to say Brian has “failed our kids” and is not “fit to be a principal.”

“I won’t stop until you are fired!!! And anyone else who helped you cover this up should be fired as well! YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED!!!” Montgomery wrote.

Superintendent Devillier said he’s not considering investigating or disciplining the principal.

McDavid also took Brian’s side, saying the principal was right to admonish Montgomery and she’s good at her job.

“We don’t have problems at the middle school,” he said. “She runs a tight ship there.”

The chief also said it’s "false” to suggest there’s been any kind of coverup, and said his office has been in constant contact with the victim's mother. And as far as the department’s use of funny hashtags, “some people like them, some people don’t,” McDavid said, but he said the department uses them for everyone and doesn’t direct them only at black defendants.

“To insinuate people of different pigmentation, which is the way he put it, aren’t put on there is false and ludicrous. It’s not the truth,” McDavid said.