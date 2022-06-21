Danielle Hargis, of Zachary, has received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies May 6-8.
