The Zachary City Council will continue to operate with just four members for a few more weeks after a meeting Thursday to fill the panel’s vacant fifth spot couldn’t get off the ground due to a misunderstanding of the requirements for doing so.
The problem unfolded in the hours leading up to Thursday’s meeting when council members and city staffers discovered they couldn’t legally appoint anyone to the District 4 seat, which has been held by Hunter Landry since 2019. Even though Landry submitted a resignation letter that was read out loud at the Jan. 12 council meeting, that was not enough to make things official.
“The secretary of state’s office does not consider Councilman Landry’s seat to be vacated,” City Attorney John Hopewell explained. The office must receive a notarized resignation letter before it deems a position open and a temporary replacement can be appointed.
Hopewell said the city is expecting a notarized letter from Landry soon.
To allow time to receive that letter and forward it to the secretary of state, the council decided to reschedule its meeting to interview candidates for Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
“That gives you guys a better opportunity to get a larger field of candidates and gives you a better opportunity to make a selection,” Hopewell told the council.
A handful of people were in the audience Thursday.
“We’re very, very sorry,” Councilman Francis Nezianya told the prospective interim council members and their supporters.
Those interested in serving out the remainder of Landry’s term — which ends in January 2023, when winners of the November 2022 election will take office — must email a résumé to dana.lejeune@cityofzachary.org by Feb. 15 and attend the Feb. 17 meeting.
District 4, bordered by Cypress Bayou to the west and White’s Bayou to the east, includes Zachary’s West End, the 39th Street area, the Historic Village, Hunter’s Point, Stoneybrook and The Cottages at Blue Heron Lake.
The council has to appoint someone within 20 days of the secretary of state’s office declaring the seat empty. A candidate must get favorable votes from three out of the current four council member to win the temporary job.
If a majority of the council can’t agree on a candidate, the matter will be handled by the governor — which is what happened in 2019, the last time the council had to fill a vacancy.