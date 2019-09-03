In an unusual step, two Zachary Police officers were assigned to the School Board meeting Tuesday, when the board scheduled expulsion appeal hearings for two students.
The students — identified only by the initials T.S. and B.W. — were expelled from Zachary High in related incidents, Superintendent Scott Devillier said. He declined to comment further.
No details were divulged during discussion at the meeting, where the board had asked to have two police officers on hand to keep watch over the crowd.
Several people asked in public comments that the board reconsider the expulsion of B.W. — a 15-year-old they described as a dedicated student, football player and active church member. No one was present to speak on behalf of the other student.
Their appeal hearings will be held at a special board meeting on Sept. 17. The students have the option to discuss the matters either in closed or open session.
In an unrelated matter, school system leaders are considering buying two pieces of property to expand the Zachary High School campus.
The school district is having both parcels of land appraised “just to see if it’s something you’re interested in,” Devillier said.
“I know as the school continues to get bigger and bigger, the need to possibly get more property is there,” he added. “As it’s becoming available, we just want to talk about the options.”
One piece of land is about 3 acres and can be accessed from Shaffett Lane. North of Bronco Stadium and a practice field, the parcel is long and narrow and could potentially be used for another access route to the high school complex, Devillier said.
The other property, owned and up for sale by the Zaccaro family, includes a house and lot that abuts a limestone parking area off 40th Street where school buses are sometimes parked.
If the district buys the land, it would be paid using the general fund, business manager John Musso said.