Dynasty!
Four trips to the Caesars Superdome for the 5A Finals, four 5A State Championships for the ZHS Broncos. After a late night of celebrating Dec 11 that carried into the morning of Dec 12, the term “dynasty” becomes applicable for the ZHS football program.
The 2021 Broncos did what those previous three teams did not do by completing the regular season and playoffs undefeated. The Broncos' 28-20 win over previously unbeaten Ponchatoula was another classic with several twists and turns that kept fans to the end.
Ponchatoula rolled out to an early lead and led the Broncos 20-14 going into the half. The first half would see Ponchatoula struggle to run the football but gain painstaking ground through a short and intermediate passing game that netted 172 yards in the first half. The Broncos struggled to run the football, and early turnovers put the defense in difficult positions. With Ponchatoula set to receive the ball first in the second half, there were definitely concerns from the ZHS fan base that wrapped the lower-level Superdome seating.
The extra point block by Kylin Jackson in the first half would in some ways change the game as the Green Wave kicker was injured, limiting their ability to kick field goals in the second half. The game completely turned on Ponchatoula’s first drive of the second half when Carlton Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it 46 yards deep into Green Wave territory. Eli Holstein would score from a yard out to give the Broncos a 21-20 lead just 3 minutes into the second half.
From there the defense was outstanding, repeatedly smothering the Ponchatoula offense. Coach David Brewerton often uses the expression “bring a team into the deep water to see how they will respond.” A Ponchatoula team that was used to scoring 50 points per game found that they could not paddle against the multiple and high waves of a Bronco defense that would not quit and shut them out in the second half.
Johnson would secure another interception but was not alone in his efforts. Defensive linemen Ashton Freeman, Cameron Hamilton, Ta’shon Nelson, Ashley Williams and Xavier Robinson and linebackers Riley Howard and Emauri Sibley shut down the run and turned up the pressure on Ponchatoula’s passing game. On the back end it was Jackson with crushing hits all over the field with Ethan Veal and Dave Peterson tightening things down on the Green Wave receivers. There were others.
The offense would put together another score on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Holstein to Tylon Williams with 6:22 remaining. The defense would bear down yet again. After being unable to pick up a first down to close out the game, the Broncos were forced to punt with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game.
In one of those typical “where did that come from moments” that we have become accustomed to seeing with this team, Brewerton sent in Cameron Walker to punt.
A little back story on this one: The starting punter was injured during the early playoffs, and after working through another punter or so, Kylin Jackson did the punting duties earlier in the game. Jackson was fighting cramps and was unable to punt. Holstein, who earlier in the game delivered an excellent quick kick that was downed at the Ponchatoula 2-yard line did not stay on the field to punt. No, the Broncos sent in senior wingback Cameron Walker who, at that point, had never punted in a game.
“He kicked a couple of times in one of our practices and looked pretty good,” Brewerton said.
Walker uncorked a beautiful punt that was quickly covered and sealed the Green Wave’s fate.
Championship on the line, time running out, the ZHS coaches put their confidence in the players, and the players respond. If there is one thing that this team and all of Brewerton’s previous championship teams have in common, it is the ability to respond when challenged and to be prepared, at a moment’s notice, to be called to perform.
The 2021 ZHS Broncos football team finishes undefeated, left their legacy and made it a dynasty.