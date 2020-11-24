The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Nov. 6-12:
Terry Brooks: 57; 20935 Watson Drive, Zachary; improper lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerrico Carter: 22; 6961 Cornice Drive, Baton Rouge; theft
Tyjay Fleming: 18; 5943 Victory Drive, Baton Rouge; two counts of attempted first-degree murder/gun, illegal carrying of weapon, aggravated assault/firearm
Miranda Harrison: 24; 1078 La. 965, St. Francisville; theft
Barron Hills: 23; 7308 Juno Drive, Baker; possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of firearm with drugs, illegal possession of stolen firearms, improper lane usage
Nakeya Hogan: 24; 24760 Eubanks Road, Clinton; distribution/manufacturing of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule I drugs, two counts possession of Schedule IV drugs, sale/possession/distribution of legend drugs, driving left of center, equipment violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution/manufacturing of Schedule IV drugs, obstruction of justice
Sandra Holliday: 58; 4641 Avenue E., Zachary; aggravated assault with a firearm and filing false public records
Jaworski Johnson: 33; 14322 Alsen Heights Park, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Andrus Jones: 30; 10729 Tidecrest Drive, Baton Rouge; theft and burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Andrus Jones: 30; 10729 Tidecrest Drive, Baton Rouge; simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrant through Baker, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office
Adam Kora: 43; 35300 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Tyisha Lucas: 38; 1592 18th Avenue, No. 26, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I drugs
Alessia Minor: 40; 1061 Johnson St., Baker; theft
Dmarcus Mitchell: 22; 1822 Baxter Road, Gloster, Mississippi; possession of Schedule I drugs and speeding
Lloyd Mossey: 65; 3354 Ash St., Zachary; fugitive warrant from Baton Rouge Police Department
Raymond Pope: 21; 14011 Northgate Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Markeyia Sadler: 22; 4711 Blount Road, Baton Rouge; theft
Johnathan Tingle: 38; 8279 Virginia Lane, St. Francisville, speeding and possession of Schedule I drugs
Frank Washington: 68; 655 North St. Apt. 1308, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana
Charles White: 32; 2411 La. 952, Jackson; fugitive warrant through 20th Judicial District Court and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jordan Wright: 20; 5506 E. Central Ave., Zachary; simple criminal damage to property and fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office