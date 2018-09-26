The following support groups will meet in October at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main Street, Zachary. Call (225) 658-4587 for information.
Food Addicts Anonymous: A weekly support group to provide fellowship for men and women willing to recover from the disease of food addiction meets at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. Call Velma Alford at (225) 715-9268.
Grief Support Group: A monthly support group to provide companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. Meets at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and the first Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636
Amputee Support Group: A bimonthly support group to provide amputees a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives meets at noon, Oct. 19. Lunch is provided, so registration is preferred. Call Melisa Poole at Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: A monthly support group to provide a place for caregivers of persons with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping. It meets at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and the fourth Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.