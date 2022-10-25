The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 14-20:
Cristen Brown: 18; 20108 Burr Oak Drive, Zachary; aggravated second-degree battery
Wyatt Mckenzie: 27; 17960 Will Drive No. 86, Greenwell Springs; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs, and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Charles Norwood Jr.: 37; 9886 Battle Road, Ethel; with domestic abuse battery
Garrett Peterman: 36; 20043 Buck Horn Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Don Raby: 34; 14258 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jesse Sumrall: 20; 6401 Main St. Lot 22, Zachary; with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
Taisha Warner: 44; 11917 Cardigan Ave., Baton Rouge; criminal damage to property
Kenidy Washington: 18; 19846 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary; theft