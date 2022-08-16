Zachary High School girls’ basketball players Alissa O’Dell and Bria Raymond have committed to playing basketball after graduating from Zachary High School.
O’Dell has committed to play at Loyola University in New Orleans, and Raymond has committed to play for Baton Rouge Community College in Baton Rouge.
O’Dell was named second team All-District in District 4-5A for the past two years. Head coach Tami McClure said O'Dell is a hard worker on and off the court, and she is very proud of what the young player has accomplished thus far. McClure said she can’t wait to see what her senior season brings her and the team.
“Loyola New Orleans is a great fit for Alissa, and she is joining one of the top NAIA schools in the country," McClure said. "She will grow as a basketball player under the guidance of coach (Kellie) Kennedy.”
McClure also praised Raymond, saying, “Bria is a very talented senior; she had some breakout games last year and we expect more of them this coming season."
"BRCC is a great fit for Bria," she added. "It will give her a few more years to broaden her game and become that elite player we all know she can be. I am very proud of Bria, and this is a great opportunity for her to be under the guidance of coach (Paula) Lee at BRCC.”