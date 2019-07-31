The city of Zachary is hosting a Unified Development Code Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Monday, at Zachary City Hall.
This public meeting is for discussion purposes only, no official action will be taken, according to a news release. City leaders are asking for input as they revise and update regulations. This first group of discussion draft updates focuses on commercial uses and standards.
The city recently hired Villavaso & Associates, a professional planning firm, which will work with the city’s Planning Department during the revision of the UDC, according to the release.
“Once completed, the new unified development code will modernize existing regulations, including zoning and subdivision regulations, along with other desired city regulations, such as design guidelines, sign guidelines, and floodplain and stormwater management,” Zachary Mayor David Amrhein said.
For more information, call the city of Zachary Planning and Zoning Department at (225) 654-1935. The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.