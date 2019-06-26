From the swamp to the desert and all points in between
Theron Aych grew up on Truman Street in Zachary, 70791.
He played wide receiver in football, ran track and played baseball and basketball for the Broncos before graduating in 1989.
For those of you who don’t remember, Zachary’s football teams in those days under Marvin Holland and John Allen Phares only threw the ball three or four times a game, and Aych had very few opportunities to catch the ball and show his skills. As one former teammate would note, “Theron had the Randy Moss frame five years too soon in a program that viewed throwing the football as a sign of weakness.” Boy, have times changed.
Former high school classmates remember Aych’s tremendous sense of humor and impersonations of teammates and teachers. Aych’s high school recollections bounce between extremes. The highlight was “meeting some great friends” and the lowest of lows was “the day we had to run 50 40-yard sprints after practice.”
The lack of “touches” in high school did not dissuade him, and he embarked on a 30-year football journey that has taken him across the country with frequent changes in ZIP codes.
After graduation from Zachary he took his talents to Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he would freeze his tail off earning three letters as a wide receiver for the Wolves and honorable mention All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors.
He finished with a degree in sociology and criminal justice from Northern — the first in his home to earn a college degree — and then was faced with a life choice.
“I could have locked kids up for a living or tried to teach them life through the game of football,” Aych said. “I chose the latter.”
Along the way he has taught life “through the game of football” at almost all levels, starting with the Golden Eagles at Aberdeen (South Dakota) Central High School, to the junior college ranks where he coached the Greyhounds of Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College and the Norsemen of Mesabi Range (Minnesota) Community College, to the major college level, where in 2000 he moved back south to coach running backs at the University of Houston.
He spent 2003 and 2004 as a graduate assistant coaching outside linebackers and punters at the University of Washington. Two of his Husky linebackers (Marquis Cooper and Greg Carothers) would sign NFL contracts. He then traveled to Warrensburg, Missouri, to coach the Mules of Central Missouri, a Division II school, where he coached current Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker.
When pushed to name Delanie Walker as his favorite former player Aych said, “All my guys are my favorite players. Taking players from where they are to where they do not realize they can be is why I coach.”
Back in Texas, he served as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Angelo State from 2011 to 2015 and was a finalist for the Division II American Football Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year. The Ram offense led the nation in total offense with over 560 yards per game and ranked seventh in points per game (42.5). His quarterback Kyle Washington threw for 3,691 yards (an Angelo State single-season record) and was named the Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
In 2016 he coached the wide receivers at UTEP for one year before joining coach Rich Rodriguez at the University of Arizona. Aych is going into his third season after being retained by second-year head coach Kevin Sumlin who jumped to the desert from Texas A&M himself in 2018. “Coach Sumlin has done a tremendous job of preparing our players for competition both on and off the field,” Aych noted.
His hands will be full in 2019 in a tough Pac-12 conference and, after graduating two seniors, will have the most inexperienced group for the Wildcats. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of developing each of them this fall,” Aych said.
As a player and coach at multiple levels from high school to college Aych indicated that he has been blessed, but “at the end of the day the field is the same size and so is the ball.”
Of his coaching influences he made sure to note that he has played and coached with so many he did not want to leave anyone out.
He did indicate that his foundation came from former Broncos coach Marvin Holland. The most important lesson he has learned along his coaching journey is “always treat people good because the same people you see on the climb up, you see on the fall down.”
There is more to life than just football for Aych, and the apple(s) of his eye did not fall far from the tree. His daughter Katelyn qualified for and competed at state in several track events as a high school freshman last year. Son Thomas followed his father’s route in football and is a sophomore wide receiver at Arizona. On his kids, Aych said, “Dad is the best title I ever get to have, so you find time when you prioritize your life.”