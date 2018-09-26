The Zachary City Council on Tuesday agreed to introduce an ordinance that would allow survivors of municipal employees killed on the job to qualify for the city’s medical insurance.
The council will vote on whether to adopt the ordinance at a later meeting.
The issue came up last month when Shannon Lawton, widow of Zachary reserve Police Officer Chris Lawton, asked the council for permission to apply for the city’s insurance. Chris Lawton, who worked full time at the Zachary Fire Department, was killed in March while trying to help another officer arrest a man.
In another change to employee benefits — which was not subject to a vote of the council — the city is planning to begin offering employees a $100,000 life insurance policy that will increase to $200,000 if an employee dies of any kind of accident, regardless of whether it happens at work. Reserve police officers and volunteer firefighters will be eligible for a $50,000 policy.
“We got together and put three policemen, three firemen and three municipal employees on a committee” that suggested the changes, Mayor David Amrhein said.
Also at the meeting, Amrhein said the city will soon install rumble strips along Eagle Drive and Fennwood Drive in an effort to slow drivers speeding through the residential area — a problem that has been discussed at several council meetings since July. The city is wrapping up a traffic study that will provide data on how many cars drive through the area and how fast they are going, he said.
The city had originally pondered installing speed humps on the street, but opted to give the rumble strips a try because they’re less expensive.
“We’re going to see how it works, then we’re just going to continue going through the older parts (of Zachary),” Amrhein said, noting that most newer subdivisions don’t have long, straight streets like Eagle Drive where it's easier to drive fast.
“I’m glad that we’re doing something. ... I’m excited about them,” said John LeBlanc, an Eagle Drive resident who first brought the concerns about speeding to the council.
The council also denied a zone of influence for Miraval, a subdivision planned to be built near Zachary but outside city limits. Granting a zone of influence recognizes residents of a location can receive certain city services, such as fire department coverage.