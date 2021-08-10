Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
On the web at https://tinyurl.com/bxy7z4fz, the project says, “The DRA region, especially rural areas, lacks adequate digital infrastructure to support access to critical services such as health care, distance learning, and remote work. In response to these challenges, DRA has launched the Delta Broadband Mapping Project. Through an innovative online crowd-sourcing platform, DRA has launched this year-long effort to gauge broadband accessibility throughout its eight-state region. DRA needs as many residents as possible to take this internet speed test to develop an accurate representation availability across the 252 counties and parishes.
People are asked to visit that same address when in an area, fill in the form asking for an address, and then run the speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. And if your home or business is unable to get service, be sure to enter that information also.
Schedules and policies changing quickly
With the recent COVID-19 surge, many organizations have adjusted policies about mask wearing and how available they are to the public. Some activities are being cancelled. Carry a mask with you to accommodate these changes and call ahead to make sure events are still being held.
Wear your mask at the library
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will require all visitors and staff at all locations to wear a protective mask or face covering while inside library buildings. This mask requirement has been instituted due to the surge in COVID-19 cases related to the delta variant.
Masks or other face coverings are encouraged but not required for programs and events taking place just outside library buildings.
Library computers are available without reservation. However, people unable to wear a mask are asked to send an email to eref@ebrpl.com to request an accommodation.
For information about this update, call (225) 231-3750, or visit www.ebrpl.com.
Get rid of excess items
A St. Vincent de Paul Truck will be parked at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at the church entrance, 4826 Main St., Zachary, from 9 a.m. until noon Sept. 25.
Items accepted as donations include gently used clothing; baby clothes and items; shoes; coats; sheets; towels; bedspreads; working small appliances; lamps; pots, pans, dishes; and furniture. Electronics, mattresses and box springs will not be accepted.
All donated items, except furniture, need to be placed in plastic bags or boxes.
For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.