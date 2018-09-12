Zachary — The Bank of Zachary has promoted five of its employees, President Mark Marionneaux announced following the August board meeting.
Josh Prejean has been promoted to senior vice president of Loan Production.
Prejean most recently served as vice president and team leader of commercial and small-business lending. This promotion will allow him to join the senior management team and have an impact on policy and strategic initiatives, a news release said. Prejean earned his finance degree and Master of Business Administration from Southeastern Louisiana University and is finishing his final year in the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
He holds the credit risk certified designation from the Risk Management Association, is serving as the board chairman for the Livingston Economic Development Council and recently completed Emergent Method’s Next Wave leadership program. Prejean has been in banking for nine years and has been with the Bank of Zachary since 2015. A lifelong resident of Livingston Parish, he and his wife Ashley have two daughters.
Kim McDonald has been promoted to vice president of consumer lending.
McDonald, who previously served as vice president of electronic banking, has been in the financial industry for 27 years and with the Bank of Zachary for 10 years. McDonald completed the Louisiana Bankers Association’s Banker School of Supervisory Training and Leadership School. She is enrolled in the Barret School’s Graduate School of Banking. She and her husband, Billy, live in Central and have two sons.
Donna Brown has been promoted to assistant vice president of electronic banking and digital payments.
Brown, who previously served as assistant vice president of accounting, has been promoted to a newly created position. She recently completed ICBA’s Universal Banker Certification Program. Brown, who has been with the bank for 16 years, and her husband, Robert, have two daughters.
Kirsten Richard has been promoted to branch manager of the main office.
Richard, who recently celebrated her 10th year with the bank, previously served as universal banker supervisor. She completed both the ICBA Universal Banker Certification Program and LEAD FWD Summit and is enrolled in Bank of Zachary’s Fundamentals of Leadership Program. Kirsten and her husband, Henry, live in Central and have two children.
Tiffany Partin has been promoted to manager of the Plaza Branch.
Partin, who joined the bank in 2011 as a universal banker, has completed ICBA’s Universal Banker Certification Program and is enrolled in the Bank of Zachary’s Fundamentals of Leadership Program. Partin was an integral part of the Plaza Branch’s recent remodel. Residents of Zachary, she and her husband, Adam, have one son.
“We congratulate these employees on their promotions,” Marionneaux said. “Their hard work and dedication have been a valuable part of our continued growth at the Bank of Zachary. Seeing each of them grow and challenge themselves is very gratifying.”