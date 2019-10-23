Halloween events set
- Zachary High Softball will hold its fourth annual Halloween Hit-a-thon and trunk-or-treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the Youth Park. Wear a costume and enjoy face painting, a bounce house, concessions, batting contest and more. Entry is $5.
- The Zachary Key Club and Inter Club Council is holding a Trunk-or-Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, open to Zachary Community School District students. The event is at the Zachary High Stadium Parking Lot, 4100 Bronco Lane. Entry is $5. Ages 6 and below are free. Food, games and prizes will be available. Additional concessions and baked goods will be sold. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to UNICEF.
- The City of Baker and Baker Police present the third annual Treat Street from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m., Oct. 31, at Baker City Park, 3325 Groom Road.
Basketball kickoff planned
Late Night Madness will take place Friday after the Zachary High vs. Scotlandville High football game. The basketball event will include 3-point and slam dunk contests, a DJ and giveaways.
Starting to look like Christmas
- Stuff a stocking with Christmas goodies and new unopened toiletries and drop it off at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 30.
- The Zachary Police Association Local 838 and the Zachary Police Department are working with Toys for Tots to ensure No Tot is Left Behind. Toys for children of all ages are being accepted at the police department, 4510 Main St., Zachary.
Benefit golf tournament set
Knights of Columbus Council 10080 in Zachary is holding its fourth annual Knights of Columbus Golf Scramble Benefit Tournament on Nov. 2 at Copper Mill Golf Course. A registration form is at https://tinyurl.com/y69tqw9m, or contact Randy Albarez at (225)247-2990 or Brian Delatorre at (225) 270-1074.
Used shoes sought by Kiwanis
The Zachary Kiwanis Club is collecting gently used shoes for its annual drive benefiting people in developing countries. Shoes can be dropped off at the Zachary fire station, 4525 Main St., through Nov. 29.
Kiwanian Al Phillips said the club, which has organized the drive for about a decade, hopes to gather at least 2,500 pounds of shoes. They’ll be sold for 40 cents a pound to funds2org.com, which will ship the donations to small businesses in developing countries that clean and resell shoes.
Proceeds from the shoe sales will go toward neonatal tetanus vaccines for needy women in 14 countries. Each shot costs about $1.80; 2,500 pounds of shoes would provide about $1,000 and potentially save the lives of about 550 mothers and their babies, Phillips said.
For information, call Phillips at (225) 654-0012, write to zacharykiwanis@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/zacharykiwanis.
Art Crawl coming soon
The Fall Art Crawl is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 providing music and art. Visit Regional Arts Council of Zachary on Facebook for a map of activities.
Prescription turn in
The Zachary Police Department and Zachary Walmart are hosting a RX Take Back from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, at 5801 Main St.