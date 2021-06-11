Teddy's Fest, a music festival to support the legendary Zachary music venue Teddy's Juke Joint, kicks off Friday.
Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson operates the popular music hot spot but COVID-19 dealt a near-fatal blow to rural blues tradition.
Supporters and collaborators hope a three-day festival will serve as a shot in the arm to what ails legendary venue Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary.
Organizer Dixie Taylor expects 25 bands and solo artists to take the stage Friday-Sunday for Teddy Fest: Save Teddy’s Juke Joint. It's a musical benefit and a way for generations of gig musicians to say thank you.
The performances, sound systems and film production for Teddy Fest will all be donated, said Taylor, who's also a musician and will take the stage around 6:30 Saturday night. Bands will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Entry is $20 each day, and food and drinks will be sold.