St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church was a fitting LSU Championship Game watch party as Tiger faithful gravitated from prayers for deliverance to numerous praise breaks Monday, Jan. 13 in the church’s Parish Hall.
Ashley Freeman, rector of St. Patrick’s, is a former college defensive lineman and he said he wanted to make sure everyone in Zachary had an opportunity to take part in a watch party gathering in front of a large-screen display.
After a less-than-stellar start, the LSU Tigers went on to defeat the Clemson Tigers 42-25 to secure the College Football Playoff national championship title in New Orleans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.