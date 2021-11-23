Black Friday shopping in Zachary
Shop Zachary Downtown Marketplace will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26. The Historic Village area of Lee, Main and Virginia streets will have arts, crafts, handcrafted woodwork, pottery and more. Food vendors, wine and other refreshments will be on hand.
Give blood this holiday
The Life Share Bloodmobile bus will be at the Zachary Fire Department parking lot, 4525 Main St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. Donors will receive a Thanks for giving T-shirt, while supplies last.
Mistletoe Market coming soon
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is hosting its fourth annual Mistletoe Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11-12 in the Parish Activity Center that faces Lee Street in Zachary. The building is also known as the “old church” and is close to the HugYourPeople Park.
In addition to local vendors, the Mistletoe Market will feature bring-your-own-camera pictures with Santa, free hot chocolate, coffee and Christmas cookies.
Over 20 local vendors will be selling bath and body products; blessings (house, car, etc.), car scents; cookies and cupcakes; crocheted items; custom Christmas decorations; cutting boards and other woodwork; epoxy tumblers and pens; fish fry mix; handmade fleece blankets; hand carved ink pens and wine bottle stoppers; handmade children’s clothes; handmade kitchen accessories (towels, microwave cozies, crocheted dish cloths, etc.); hot chocolate bombs; homemade jellies and jams; jewelry and accessories (some handmade); personalized T-shirts; religious items including rosaries; wineglasses; wreaths and more.
The Mistletoe Market is a two-day event, and on Saturday will be at the same time as the Zachary Farmers Market, which will be across the street.
For information contact religioused@sjb-ola.org or (225) 654-5885 Monday through Wednesday.
Zachary parade planned
The Zachary Christmas parade is at 10 a.m. Dec. 4. The theme is Christmas Notes and Holiday Floats, featuring The Songs of Christmas. Visit www.zacharychamber.com or email members@zacharychamber.com for a parade entry form.
Quotes for Good to help Food Pantry
During November, for every household who completes an auto, fire or life policy quote with State Farm agent Cecil Graves III, of Zachary, Grave's office will make a $10 donation to the Zachary Food Pantry. Be sure to mention Quotes for Good and the Zachary Food Pantry when calling for the quote.