Central Intermediate School student Jade Devaull recently blanketed Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital with love.
The 9-year-old donated more than 200 blankets to the hospital that she collected through the Jade Cares Foundation, her personal nonprofit. It’s the fifth year she has donated blankets to the hospital, a news release said, and her largest donation.
The blankets are given to patients and family members in need of extra warmth and comfort during hospital stays.
State Sen. Regina Barrow, a supporter of the Jade Cares Foundation’s blanket collection effort, helped Jade and her mother, Courtney Hunt, deliver this year’s blankets. Barrow said she hopes Jade’s kindness inspires others to do the same, the release said.