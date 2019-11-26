As Thanksgiving ends, many people turn to Christmas activities. Zachary has lots of activities planned. If you know of something that should be added to the calendar, send the information to zachary@theadvocate.com.
Lights in the Village
Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through Zachary’s Historic Village for the holiday LED light show. Featuring thousands of blinking and twinkling lights synchronized to Christmas music, it will run every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Zachary Historical District from Dec. 1 through Jan. 5.
Christmas in the Village
Kick off the holiday season with Zachary Mayor David Amrhein as he welcomes everyone to the annual Zachary Christmas In the Village celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 7.
With the theme It’s A Wonderful Life in Zachary, the event will take place in the Zachary Historical District on Virginia Street behind City Hall, the HugYourPeople Community Park on Lee Street and the Zachary Fire Station.
The 1946 Christmas classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown in the HugYourPeople Community Park behind City Hall. Bring a camera for a picture with characters from the movie.
Santa will be at the corner of Virginia and Florida streets. This year, Mrs. Clause will visit the Fire Station and read Christmas stories to children.
The village will have synchronized Christmas light displays, Christmas performances and music. Trackless trains will be available for rides through the village.
Downtown Live at The Gazebo rescheduled a concert because of weather. Vince Vance and the Valiants will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 7. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. No pets allowed. Christmas performances by area churches, school choirs, bands and orchestras will also be given.
Children are invited to write Christmas wish lists to Santa and mail them at the mailbox near the McHugh House. Other activities include BREC yard games and an arts and crafts area with over 20 vendors. Antique cars will be on display.
Tours of the Historic McHugh House and the Old General Store will be open, offering a glimpse from Christmas past. Come hungry; the gourmet food trucks will be returning to the City Hall Parking Lot on Main Street.
Parades
The Zachary Christmas Parade is at 10 a.m. Dec. 7. The theme is It's a Wonderful Life in Zachary. For information or to register, contact Taylor Watts at taylor@zacharychamber.com or call (501) 428-1166.
The Baker Christmas Parade is at 10 a.m. Dec. 7. Line up is at 9:30 a.m. at Baker Middle School on Groom Road. Chief Carl K. Dunn is the 2019 Grand Marshal. Sign up at Baker City Hall, 3325 Groom Road or (225) 778-0300.
Toy collection
Zachary Police Association Local 838 will hold a Cookies with the Grinch Toy Drive from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Virginia Street Gazebo. Admission is the donation of a new unwrapped toy per each child participating.
Toys for children of all ages also are being accepted at the Police Department, 4510 Main St., Zachary.
Holiday pot luck
Councilman Trae Welch will host the 2019 Metro 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck gathering at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Chaneyville Community Center, 13211 Jackson Road, Zachary.
Brunch planned
Brunch with Santa is at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Chamber of Commerce, 4633 Main St, Zachary. Each child can visit with Santa, eat doughnuts and other snacks, and have their photo taken. A coloring contest will be held. Visit eventbrite for $12 tickets.
Baker Pilot Club
Jingle & Mingle, presented by Baker Main Street Pilot Club, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Baker Municipal Auditorium.
Stuffed stocking deadline
Stuff a stocking with Christmas goodies and new unopened toiletries and drop it off at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce on Saturday. Stockings will be given to cancer groups for patients.
Slaughter events set for weekend
The Slaughter Christmas Festival is Dec. 7. Shopping starts at 10 a.m. at the Town Walk. To have a booth, contact Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Mona at (225) 978-5313. No fee is required for booths. Toy donations are requested.
The Slaughter Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Lineup is at 2 p.m. The parade begins and ends on Midway Road by the Charter School. It heads east on Church Street, then south on La. 19. Turns north onto West Drive, west on Church Street and returns to the school. Floats will be judged as they pass Town Hall. There is no fee for floats. Entries must be submitted by Tuesday (Dec. 3) Applications are at Town Hall or the Fire Station. For information, contact Kelly Davis at (225) 329-6633 or kellydavis.svfd@gmail.com
The Slaughter Community Charter School is holding the seventh annual Knights Challenge physical education fundraiser. Pancakes with Santa and 5K Pancake Run is at 8 a.m. Dec. 7. For adults, the 5K and all you can eat pancakes are $15. For students, the run and pancakes are $10. For pancakes only, the cost is $5.
The Slaughter Elementary School PTO's Festival of Trees 2019 will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 6 and noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 7. at Slaughter Town Hall, 3337 Church St. Admission is free. Drawing tickets are 20 for $10 with no limit with a dozen trees to choose from. On Friday, free carriage rides will be offered. Goodies will be for sale in the Gingerbread Café.