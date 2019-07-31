The Zachary Kiwanis Club welcomed Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to its breakfast meeting July 24 in the Zachary Council Chambers.
Nungesser addressed the Kiwanians, business leaders and city officials, speaking about the state's tourism industry and his vision to market and promote the state.
The Louisiana Office of Tourism is promoting the brand Feed Your Soul, showcasing Louisiana as a travel destination, increasing revenue generated by the tourism industry and contributing to the economic impact of tourism. For information on Louisiana Tourism, visit crt.state.la.us.