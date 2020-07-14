The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services is offering free coronavirus testing in Zachary at the Zachary Youth Park, located at 1650 Mount Pleasant Road. Testing at the Zachary location began Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will continue for up to 12 days.
People seeking COVID-19 testing should make every effort to pre-register for testing in advance at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
While on-site registration will be accommodated, pre-registration is preferred. Individuals tested must provide a telephone number and email address. An identification card is not required.
Testing is available to anyone 5 years and older, including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community. Anyone under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.
Information for individuals seeking testing:
- It should take between 3 to 5 days for someone who is tested to get their results.
- Test results will be provided by email notification (individuals will be required to log back into the website to view their results). There is not a phone number to call for results.
For additional testing sites and information, visit https://bit.ly/2ATdbiH.