Getting caught committing a crime can yield unpleasant results, like a stay in jail and a tarnished reputation.
But for those tempted to break the law in Zachary, there’s another potential consequence to consider: ending up the target of a joke on the city police department’s Facebook page.
Since January, the department has been poking fun at wanted fugitives and recent arrestees with humorous hashtags — words and phrases that become clickable when preceded by a pound sign, giving social media users a way to follow specific topics.
They range from #somethingfishyisgoingon, which appeared with an appeal for help tracking down a man who broke into Tucker’s Seafood and Deli, to #tvbiggerthanyourjailcell in an entry about someone arrested for stealing a 75-inch television from Walmart.
Not even a lost dog was safe from the wit of the hashtag writer, who tacked “#alldogsgotoHeaven #somegotodogjail” onto a notice saying the pup’s owner could pick it up from the animal shelter near LSU.
The approach has proven wildly popular with the page’s nearly 10,000 followers, which include people from nine other countries, said Police Chief David McDavid. Fans leave comments expressing their amusement with every new post from the hashtagger, whose identity police declined to reveal.
Many of the hashtags draw inspiration from comical circumstances that sometimes surround crimes. A post announcing the arrest of a pair of suspected vehicle burglars — one of whom lost a shoe near the crime scene in the Copper Mill subdivision — included #iftheshoefits, #Cinderellastory and #notsosmoothcriminals.
“These vehicle burglars really started 2019 off on the wrong foot,” stated the post, which featured a picture of a black Nike sneaker stuck in some mud.
McDavid said the new social media strategy is part of an effort to forge better relationships with younger people, who do much of their communicating via platforms like Facebook. It seems to be paying off.
“It has helped us identify suspects, and it’s something we’re going to continue doing,” he said. “We know this is a new age. … This is the way you have to contact people now.”
Though the hashtag jokes are often at criminals' expense, McDavid said he hasn't heard any complaints — only praise. He said he’s proud to have the hashtag humorist on his staff.
“She has worked hard,” McDavid said.