The Americana YMCA aims to improve people’s health and well-being by providing programs and activities that promote wellness, reduce risk for disease and help others reclaim their health.
These programs and everything else the Y does are in service of making everyone better, a news release said. That is why the YMCA is opening its doors for one week, Oct. 20-27, to provide free access to everyone in the community to take advantage of the many resources that are available.
Visitors can learn about setting goals, explore or become educated about the Y’s many community-based programs, such as the Diabetes Prevention Program and the Healthy Family Homes program.
From Oct. 20-27, everyone is welcome to visit the Americana YMCA and use the facilities upon presenting a valid driver’s license or photo ID. Visitors younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. On Oct. 27, the Y will conclude its Community Health Week and celebrate National “Make a Difference Day” with an open house. To learn about Community Health Week and other Y initiatives, visit ymcabr.org.