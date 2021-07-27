Questions abound for the 2021 Zachary High School football team. Was last year’s early departure from the 5A playoffs in the quarterfinals an anomaly? Will the offense be as explosive after losing several offensive linemen and several key seniors like Kenson Tate and Chris Hilton? Will a defense that suffered several injuries last year be reloaded?
Those questions are not answered this week. Instead, the pre-district and district schedule, which will dictate playoff seedings, are provided.
The preseason schedule is no push over. The Broncos will travel to Alexandria on Aug. 19 to face perennial 5A power West Monroe at Louisiana College. The team will hit the road the following week for a jamboree at Lafayette Christian. Lafayette Christian was the 2020 Division III State Champions with a 9-1 record and their sole loss to Acadiana (the 2020 5A State Champion).
The Broncos open the regular season at home against East Ascension on Sept. 3. The Spartans finished 2020 with a 5-4 record and were also defeated by Acadiana in the second round of the 5A playoffs (42-14). The Broncos are home for week 2 against another 5A power from the New Orleans area (John Ehret). The Patriots finished the 2020 regular season 9-0 and were upset by East St. John in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Top returner for the Patriots include wide receiver Zavion Thomas and running back Aami Cargo.
Week three the Broncos will travel to New Orleans to play St. Augustine in a rematch of last year’s instant classic, which the Broncos won 41-32. The Purple Knights finished the 2020 regular season 5-3 and also lost in the second round of the playoffs.
The final two pre-district games will see the Broncos at home against Green Oaks and LSU commitment wide-receiver Decoldest Crawford. Crawford has averaged over 800 yards receiving per year the past two season with an average reception distance of 17 yards. Woodlawn, who struggled in 2020 their first year of 5A football, will close out the pre-district schedule against the Broncos at Zachary.
ZHS’ traditional district opening opponent Live Oak will host the Broncos this year as will the Denham Springs Yellow Jackets the following week. After two weeks of Livingston Parish matchups, the Broncos will have the opportunity to avenge last years’ only district loss to Scotlandville in Bronco Stadium. Back from last year’s Hornets team that went undefeated during the regular season are the thunder and lightning running back combo of Marlon Gunn Jr. and Chance Williams who both have accounted for over 1,000 rushing yards in previous years.
Last years matchup against rival Central was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. For the 2021 matchup, the Broncos will travel to play on the new turf at Central. The last regular season game against Walker, which also was canceled in 2020, will be played in Bronco Stadium.
The schedule is tough with traditional 5A football powers and exciting players to watch on both sides of the ball. The opportunity is there for the Broncos to position themselves, with victories, to go into the playoffs with a high seed. Hard to believe that the season has not even started but the expectations in Zachary remain the same, “Compete for a State Championship.”
Stay tuned for future articles on the talent and coaches that will be responsible for making this run and the memories they make on this journey.