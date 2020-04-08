Changing times around Zachary
This column is usually filled with activities and events planned around Zachary. Unfortunately, most events have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus stay-at-home order, and we have nothing to report.
Check the websites and Facebook posts of your favorite events for future plans.
What we do have to announce is our commitment to spreading the word of news happening despite the closure of schools, churches and business. Please send us photos and information on how your family or organization is dealing with the stay-at-home policy.
Email zachary@theadvocate.com or call (225) 603-1998.
We're working from home, like most of you, but we are on the job.
Changing publication date
Among the changes happening this week for readers is the publication date of the The Advocate and Zachary Plainsman. Please note, starting today, you will receive your paper on Wednesdays.